Texas Credit Union Commissioner Harold E. Feeney has advised the state board of his plans to retire at the end of this year.

The commission has formed a search committee to execute a nationwide search for his successor.

Texas Credit Union Commissioner Harold E. Feeney

Feeney has said he will work with the commission to “ensure a smooth transition” upon his Dec. 31, 2018 retirement. The selection process for the state’s next credit union commissioner is expected to take several months.

Prior to his two-decade tenure as commissioner, Feeney spent 16 years with the Arizona Department of Financial Institutions, where he eventually became Arizona’s superintendent of banks.

In 2007, Feeney was honored by the National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors with the Pierre Jay Award. NASCUS recently announced its 2018 honorees for that award, as previously reported in Credit Union Journal.

“Harold Feeney has been a strong leader, only the fifth commissioner in the Department’s 49-year history, and one who has maneuvered the Department through challenging times and market transitions,” stated Missy Morrow, chair of the Credit Union Commission. “The commission is grateful for his contributions to the department and his distinguished tenure as commissioner.”

