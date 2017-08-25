As Hurricane Harvey barrels its way towards the Gulf Coast of Texas, many credit unions in the region are preparing to close their branches on Friday, Saturday and perhaps Monday, depending on the severity of the storm.
On Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center issued an advisory which warned that Harvey is expected to be a “major hurricane” at landfall, bringing life-threatening storm surge, rainfall and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast.
