Cecil Barker, president and CEO of Brenham, Texas-based Germania Credit Union, has announced his retirement, with the CU selecting Credit Union Resources, Inc. to conduct a search for his replacement, according to the Cornerstone Credit Union League.

The executive search for Germania CU’s president/CEO will be led by Marcus Cotton, vice president of executive recruiting at Credit Union Resources.

Germania CU has one branch and serves more than 2,400 members with about $10.6 million in assets.

The small credit union posted a net loss of about $1,400 in 2017, after recording a net loss of about $6,500 in the prior year. Meanwhile, the credit union’s total loans and leases totaled about $6.9 million last year, up from $6.7 million in 2016.

Credit Union Resources is a part of the Cornerstone Credit Union League, which serves CUs in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

