Telco Plus Credit Union, a $66 million institution based in Longview, Texas, named Randall Pearson as its new president and CEO, effective June 11.

Credit Union Resources Inc., a service corporation that is a part of the Cornerstone Credit Union League, conducted the search for Telco Plus CU.

Randall Pearson , incoming CEO, Telco Plus CU

As reported, Betty DeWeese, the former president and CEO of Telco Plus CU, announced last year that she would be retiring this summer.

Pearson formerly worked as vice president at the $162 million Pyramid Federal Credit Union of Tucson, Ariz. He holds an MBA with emphasis in organizational development from the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs, Colo., and a Bachelor of Science in business management from Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont.

CU Resources said Pearson’s credit union experience and expertise in leadership, “along with his passion for team building and driving results through strategic planning,” will help Telco Plus CU continue to provide “exceptional service” to its members.

Telco Plus CU posted net income of about $270,000 in 2017, up from $26,000 in the prior year.