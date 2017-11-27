Betty DeWeese, president and CEO of Longview, Texas-based Telco Plus Credit Union, has announced her intention to retire, and the search is underway for a successor.

According to Jon Gorman, SVP of communications and outreach at the Cornerstone Credit Union League, DeWeese “plans to retire in the summer of 2018,” and Cornerstone’s Credit Union Resources division is conducting the search for a new chief executive.

Betty DeWeese, CEO at Telco Plus CU

DeWeese has worked at the credit union since August 1983, and has been CEO since 2010, when she took the helm from retiring CEO Diane Hollis, who retired after 45 years there – including 32 years as CEO.

With two branches in Longview and Tyler, Telco Plus CU has $65 million in assets and serves more than 8,100 members.

The credit union posted net income of about $26,000 last year, after recording net income of about $16,000 in 2015.