Lake Jackson, Texas-based Texas Dow Employees Credit Union has reached $3 billion in assets, the CU announced today.

In celebration of the achievement, the credit union held employee-focused events which encompassed “Funday Friday” treats — including a candy jar and Bluetooth speakers for each employee. Team members also won additional gear like TDECU-branded duffel bags, golf umbrellas and more by participating in weekly online scavenger hunts.