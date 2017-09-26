Lake Jackson, Texas-based Texas Dow Employees Credit Union has reached $3 billion in assets, the CU announced today.
In celebration of the achievement, the credit union held employee-focused events which encompassed “Funday Friday” treats — including a candy jar and Bluetooth speakers for each employee. Team members also won additional gear like TDECU-branded duffel bags, golf umbrellas and more by participating in weekly online scavenger hunts.
