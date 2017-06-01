A new tariff on Canadian lumber threatens to squeeze an already tight housing inventory and further drive up soaring home prices.
The latest challenge to the listless housing market comes as mortgage lenders grow increasingly concerned about a purchase market resurgence that has failed to materialize and offset a steep decline in refinance activity.
