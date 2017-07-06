Mobile wallet payments made through a smartphone tap-and-go process at a merchant terminal grew significantly at 1.3 billion transactions in the U.S. in 2015, compared to 0.3 billion in 2012.

That's an annual growth rate of 71.9% during the three-year time period compared in the Federal Reserve's 2016 payments study, which examined the latest data available. The annual study reports on the total number and value of non-cash payments made by consumers and businesses each year, with the 2016 report citing 2015 trends.