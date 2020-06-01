Tampa-area credit union's new CEO brings a quarter-century of experience

Patricia Sarne has been named as the next president and CEO of San Antonio Citizens Federal Credit Union in San Antonio, Fla.

Sarne, who served as executive vice president, succeeds Tim Baldwin, who retired on Sunday after more than 30 years with the institution, according to a press release issued Monday. She joined the $237 million-asset institution in April 1994 and has served in different operational and management positions since then.

Patricia Sarne, president and CEO of San Antonio Citizens Federal Credit Union

“It has been my privilege and honor to have worked with Tim Baldwin for all my 26 years at the credit union. He has set the standard for leadership, professionalism and commitment to the credit union industry. As we move forward, the credit union continues to have an exceptionally talented staff whose passion is the success of the credit union and our members.” Sarne said in the press release. “Together we will be introducing new products and services, expanding our branch and mobile networks and much more, while holding true to the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people.’”

The credit union posted a loss of roughly $232,000 for the first quarter, compared with earning about $684,000 for the same period a year earlier, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration. Noninterest income dropped about 90%, to roughly $74,000, from a year earlier after the institution lost about $530,000 on securities.

Sarne is one of a slew of female CEO appointments in the last six months. Maine’s University Credit Union and America’s Christian CU in Glendora, Calif. both announced new female chief executives during the winter, along with Wayne-Westland FCU in Michigan.