Syracuse Fire Department Employees FCU appoints new CEO

Andrea Thune has been selected as the next CEO of Syracuse Fire Department Employees Federal Credit Union in Syracuse, N.Y.

Thune succeeds Jeffrey Fragale, who is retiring from the $105 million-asset institution. She starts in the position on Aug. 3.

Thune has over 20 years of credit union experience, having most recently served as lending director at ACMG Federal Credit Union. She is also a New York Credit Union Foundation trustee and a certified credit union financial counselor.

“After an extensive search, the board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Thune to this position,” John Cowin, the credit union’s board chairman, said in a press release. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our credit union.”

Syracuse Fire Department Employees FCU earned nearly $450,000 in the first half of the year, according to call report data, down 4.9% compared to the same period last year. The credit union serves nearly 6,000 members.