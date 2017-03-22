Monett, Mo.-based Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., a provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry, on Wednesday said its Symitar division signed two credit unions for core processing.

VA Desert Pacific Federal Credit Union, a $70 million-asset institution based in Long Beach, Calif., and East Idaho Credit Union, a $268 million-asset credit union based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, selected Symitar EASE, the outsourced delivery model of the company’s Episys core processing platform.