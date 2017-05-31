Sunlight Federal Credit Union, a $106 million institution based in Cody, Wyo., has named Steven Pearson as its new president and CEO, effective June 26.

Pearson comes to Sunlight FCU from Fellowship Credit Union, a $24.5 million institution based in Lamar, Colo., where he served as CEO. Pearson will succeed Cindy Bennett who is retiring after 18 years at Sunlight FCU, serving eight years as an office manager and ten years as president and CEO.