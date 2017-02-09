Print Email Reprints Share

Summit Credit Union of Greensboro, N.C., announced that it has completed its acquisition of Corning Cable Systems Credit Union of Hickory, N.C.

Members of CCSCU had voted in favor of the merger in October 2016. On February 1, 2017, CCSCU officially became part of Summit CU.

