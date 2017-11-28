Summit Credit Union will return $2.08 million to more than 51,000 members, the Madison, Wis.-based CU announced Tuesday.

The amount each member receives will be based on how much the member saved and borrowed with the credit union between Oct. 1, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2017.

Including the 2017 amount, the $2.9 billion-asset CU said it has returned $7 million to members over the past four years. Last year’s payout was $1.9 million.

“We had a really good year and we want those who do business with us to share in our success,” Kim Sponem, president and CEO of Summit CU, said in a press release.

Summit is the second-largest CU in Wisconsin, serving more than 168,000 members with 33 branches in the greater Madison and Milwaukee areas.

