Suffolk Federal Credit Union, a $1 billion-asset institution based in Medford, NY, has named Ralph D. Spencer Jr. as its new president & chief executive officer.

Prior to this promotion, Spencer served as the credit union’s EVP & chief operating officer. He has also served as Suffolk FCU’s chief lending officer.

