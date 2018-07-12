Northwoods Credit Union President and CEO Barb Brown has set Jan. 1, 2019 as her retirement date, with Doug Wolf set to take the helm this fall.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to work for this member-driven organization for 31 years and to lead it for the last 15 years,” Brown said in a statement from the credit union. “We have built a great credit union whose culture is focused on serving our members and creating a thriving work environment for our staff. I was fortunate to have a strong team of managers and staff, and the benefit of excellent leadership from our board and supervisory committee over the years.”

Barb Brown, Northwoods CU president and CEO, at far right, with other Northwoods employees



Wolf has a long history of involvement in the credit union movement, having spent 14 years as president and CEO of Midwest Corporate FCU, and served since 2014 as EVP and chief financial officer of Mid-Minnesota FCU.

Debbie Larson, chairman of the board for the Cloquet, Minn.-based credit union, said Wolf’s extensive experience in the industry will position the institution well for future success.

“Under the leadership of the current CEO, Barb Brown, the credit union is in a good place and has that focus on the community that I was looking for,” she added.

Earlier this year the credit union absorbed Floodwood Area CU in a merger.

Northwoods CU was originally chartered to serve employees of the Cloquet paper mill, and membership today is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, volunteers or attends school in Minnesota’s Carlton, Pine or St. Louis counties.