Joseph Melbourne, Jr., is retiring as president and CEO of CFE Federal Credit Union, Lake Mary, Fla., effective March 31, the credit union said Tuesday.
CFE FCU’s board of directors tapped Kevin Miller to succeed Melbourne upon Melbourne’s retirement. Miller currently is executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel for CFE.
