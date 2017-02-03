An independent economic study found Washington and Oregon credit unions drove a positive, $7.7 billion impact on the region’s economy last year, the Northwest Credit Union Association said Friday.

The 2016 Northwest Credit Unions’ Economic Impacts report was prepared by economists at ECONorthwest. It measured supply chain spending, wages and direct benefits delivered to 5.5 million Oregon and Washington members. The credit unions’ impact was measured as equivalent to the annual revenue of national branding giants such as Hershey and Mutual of Omaha, according to ECONorthwest.