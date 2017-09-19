An overwhelming majority of millennials with student loan debt do not currently own a home, and blame the debt for what they expect to be a delay of about seven years before purchasing a home, according to the National Association of Realtors and American Student Assistance.

The 20% of surveyed millennials reporting they do currently own a home are carrying a median student debt load of $41,200, which surpasses their median annual income of $38,800. About 79% borrowed money to finance their education at a four-year institution, and just over half are repaying a balance of over $40,000.