With instances of check fraud increasing annually, credit unions must find a balance between remote deposit capture risk-mitigation practices and members’ access to real-time funds.

According to the 2016 report “Mobile Banking Fraud Trends: Fraudulent Checks Meet Remote Deposit Capture” from Guardian Analytics – which polled 400 financial institutions – 72 percent of mobile banking fraud included use of RDC and fraudulent checks. From 2012 to 2014, Guardian reported, consumer RDC losses increased by 400 percent.

In an effort to combat this trend, Bethpage FCU partnered the Redwood City, Calif-based Ensenta, a cloud-based enterprise deposits, payments and risk mitigation firm. The company serves approximately 1,100 clients, 55 percent of which are credit unions.

“We consistently hear about check fraud attempts,” said Xan Kasprzak, vice president of risk management and client relations at Ensenta. “We offer tools to help credit unions. During the point of presentment, we can determine if it is a bad check that is being drawn, for example, on a closed account so the credit union can reject that check. We look at IP addresses and accounts, and try to prevent that check from entering the financial institution.”

According to Linda Ward, VP of digital enterprise strategy at Bethpage, since partnering with Ensenta, instances of fraud sourced through digital channels at the $7.6 billion-asset credit union are down by 85 percent. The monthly average for digital deposits is roughly 40,000 deposits, which is up 22 percent year-over-year.

“We try and balance the need to mitigate risk, and don’t incur increased fraud or overhead in operations with manual review and processing of transactions,” said Ward.

Real-time risk

Determining how best to balance RDC convenience and risk – while remaining compliant with regulatory issues – requires a sound strategy, explained Ward. Last year the credit union implemented a notification system that sends automatic, real-time alerts to members whenever there is an issue with a check – a move that Ward said has increased member confidence.

“The member experience is very important to us because we didn’t want the member to feel like they were doing something wrong,” said Ward. “Giving them a message is helpful to members and decreases our recovery efforts.”

Linda Ward, VP of digital enterprise strategy at Bethpage FCU

On average, a credit union can expect four to six weeks for the Ensenta’s solution to go live. This process requires a risk review that addresses all regulatory and compliance requirements, while ensuring that the credit unions RDC program is operating efficiently.

“The ongoing management of the tool is where you have to invest your resources,” said Ward. “Most of the rejects we are seeing today are input errors and mismatched data.”

Determining member risk

While Bethpage FCU is forward-looking on technology fronts, Ward said the CU remains risk averse, especially when dealing with its mobile channel. To this end, members are vetted before signing up for RDC and are assigned a risk factor.

Trusted, long-standing members, for example, may have a higher deposit limit and access to funds in real-time. A consumer who has only been a member for 30 days, on the other hand, must be watched more carefully, said Ward. About 40 percent of new members are from Long Island, where the credit union is based, said Ward, though Bethpage is one of the few CUs that still has a nationwide field of membership allowing anyone to join.

Ward wouldn’t disclose the CU’s mobile deposit limit and she noted Bethpage FCU stays within the funds-ability policies, but she said the amount is several times higher than average bank’s limits and is even more generous for business members.

“We are trying to create the same experience from walking into a branch,” said Ward. “Members want the same availability as a branch in their mobile channel. The risk needs to be based on the member, not on the channel. We can’t afford to place longer hold on a check because it is coming through the digital channel.”

Patterns emerging



Xan Kasprzak, vice president of risk management and client relations at Ensenta

Ensenta’s Kasprzak said over the last 18 months she has completed more than 100 “annual risk reviews” for clients. From these reports, she has realized patterns.

“We learned that the credit unions need three basic things,” said Kasprzak. “To find a balance in delighting their members, which includes increased deposit limits. They want to reduce as much risk as possible. The third pillar is the efficiency play. This requires a third-party solution, because mobile user rates are growing each year and credit unions can’t add more staff to look at all these deposits, and rather need to determine the checks they really need to look at.”

