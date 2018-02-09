Sterling United Federal Credit Union in Evansville, Ind. has a new CEO at helm.

Daniel Bullock succeeds Aaron Wood, who departed Sterling United FCU in the fall of 2017, and assumed responsibilities of the credit union as of Jan. 8.

Bullock most recently worked as a senior audit team member for three years at Old National Bank, based in Evansville, Ind. Previously, he also worked for more than two years for CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, a top ten accounting firm based in Minneapolis, Minn. While working for CLA, he provided consulting, auditing and compliance services to banks and credit unions throughout the Midwest.

Bullock is a Certified Public Accountant as well as a Certified Fraud Examiner. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science in accounting and professional services from the University of Southern Indiana.

“I am very humbled by the opportunity to lead an organization with untapped growth potential and determined to make Sterling United FCU a key player in the financial services industry in the Tri-state area,” Bullock said in a press release.

The credit union is a $71 million-asset institution that serves 10,800 members while based in Henderson County, Ky.

The community-chartered CU serves Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Posey counties in Indiana and Henderson County in Kentucky.

The credit union saw a net income of about $19,000 in 2017, down from $35,000 in 2016.