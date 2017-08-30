WASHINGTON — As Republicans policymakers pursue efforts to revamp the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and replace its leadership, state agencies are already preparing to fill any vacuum that might ensue if the CFPB steps back.

“We are seeing a significant uptick in activity by the states both legislatively and regulatorily,” said PJ Hoffman, the director of regulatory affairs at the Electronic Transactions Association, who was hired earlier this year specifically to lead the organization’s response to state-level measures.