WASHINGTON — State regulators are modernizing their common licensing platform for nonbank financial institutions, hoping the update will help convince wary fintechs that they don’t need to pursue a national charter being developed by federal regulators.
“We're trying to remove the friction from the system for both the regulators and the industry,” William Matthews, executive vice president with the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, said in an interview with American Banker.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In