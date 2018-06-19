Rod Staatz, president and CEO of State Employees Credit Union in Linthicum, Md., announced he will step down later this year.

State Employees CU of Maryland's Rod Staatz is retiring later this year. Rod Staatz, SECU of Maryland CEO

The $3.5 billion SECU reported Dave Sweiderk, most recently executive vice president and COO of the $2 billion OneAZ Credit Union in Phoenix, will succeed Staatz.

“It was evident to all on the board that Dave was the right person to build upon Rod Staatz’s many successes and work effectively in our highly collaborative environment,” says Mark Reger, SECU board chairman.

Under Staatz’ guidance, SECU’s total assets grew from $1.36 billion to more than $3.5 billion more than the course of 15 years. As well as growing assets, Staatz led SECU to expand throughout Maryland totaling 22 branches and more than 250,000 members. His philanthropic work focused heavily on financial literacy for young adults as he championed SECU’s involvement in three Millionaire’s Clubs, scholarship programs for Maryland State Employees including the University System of Maryland and a partnership with the Maryland Coalition of Financial Literacy.

Dave Sweiderk, incoming CEO of State Employees Credit Union in Maryland.



“Dave is highly qualified and has the vision to grow SECU and continue building on the great work we’ve accomplished to date. I know he will do great things for SECU,” said Staatz.

Sweiderk, along with his family, will relocate to Maryland and officially become president and CEO effective Sept. 4 . Staatz will stay on board at the credit union to assist Sweiderk’s transition into the new role.