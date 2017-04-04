The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis announced that it appointed Craig Esrael to its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council for a three-year term ending in 2019.
Esrael is president and CEO of First South Financial Credit Union, a $527 million institution based in Bartlett in western Tennessee.
