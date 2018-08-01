Mary Scheib has been appointed to the role of president/chief operating office at Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union in Lockport, N.Y, the CU announced Tuesday.

Just last year, following the retirement of former President and CEO Ann Hood, Scheib was promoted from VP of operations to chief operating officer. Eric Hepkins was hired as CEO in Feb. 2018.

Mary Scheib, president/COO of Cornerstone Community FCU

“I am honored to have spent the last 28 years with Cornerstone, watching our organization change and grow,” Scheib said in a statement. "I look forward to working closely with our board, our CEO and our entire staff as we move the credit union into the future."

Hepkins said Scheib “has taken full ownership for the operations of our organization,” adding that she “has also played a critical role in developing strategy, budget and team involvement.”

According to its most recent call report, Cornerstone CFCU earned $367,358 in net income during the first half of 2018 and is adequately capitalized. Cornerstone earned just under $602,000 in 2017. Founded in 1957, Cornerstone now holds more than $438 million in assets and serves over 48,000 members throughout Niagara County in New York.

