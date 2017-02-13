Space Coast Credit Union added significantly to its footprint in 2009, when it merged with Eastern Florida Financial Credit Union, expanding its field of membership to 14 counties spanning Florida’s east coast – from Flagler County to Miami-Dade County.

Including the merger, Space Coast has 13.6 million potential members to reach out to, putting it at No. 7 on the list of CUs with the greatest number of potential members to market to based on third quarter 2016 call reports.