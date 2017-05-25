Space Coast Credit Union, a $4 billion institution based in Melbourne, Fla., has appointed Timothy M. Antonition as its new president and chief executive officer following the death of CEO Doug Samuels, who passed away unexpectedly on May 12.
“Tim is an innovative and accomplished leader with a wealth of operational experience; he was selected for his commitment to member value.” SCCU’s board chairman Dale Neubert said in a statement.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In