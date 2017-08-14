Southern Mass Credit Union announced that it has appointed Carmen F. Sylvester as the new president and CEO of the Fairhaven, Mass.-based institution.
Sylvester, who has served as vice president of finance at Centreville Bank in West Warwick, R.I., for the past five years, officially takes over her new post at the $205 million credit union on August 14.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In