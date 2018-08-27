print reprint

Jeanne Walker, president and CEO of $93 million-asset Southern Federal Credit Union, is set to retire at the end of this year.

Marcus Cotton is VP at Credit Union Resources
Walker has led the Houston-based credit union for 36 years, and Credit Union Resources Inc., a part of the Cornerstone Credit Union League, has been selected to conduct a search for a new president and CEO.

The executive search will be led by Marcus Cotton, vice president of executive recruiting at Credit Union Resources.

Southern FCU posted net income of about $790,000 in the first half of 2018, after recording net income of about $1.39 million in 2017.

Jeanne Walker, second from left, will retire later this year from Southern Federal Credit Union in Houston, which she has led for the last 36 years. Pictured along with her are (from left): Jeff Huffman (president, Texas CU Association), Walker; Kenny Harrington (CEO of MemberSource CU, Houston), Angela McCathran (CEO of People’s Trust FCU, Houston), Congressman Filemon Vela (D-Tex.), Steve Gilman (CEO of Houston Texas Fire Fighters FCU, Houston), and Craig Atkinson (CEO of Houston Highway CU, Houston) Source: Cornerstone CU League
