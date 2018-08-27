Jeanne Walker, president and CEO of $93 million-asset Southern Federal Credit Union, is set to retire at the end of this year.
Walker has led the Houston-based credit union for 36 years, and Credit Union Resources Inc., a part of the Cornerstone Credit Union League, has been selected to conduct a search for a new president and CEO.
The executive search will be led by Marcus Cotton, vice president of executive recruiting at Credit Union Resources.
Southern FCU posted net income of about $790,000 in the first half of 2018, after recording net income of about $1.39 million in 2017.
