Southeast Federal Credit Union will merge with Peach State Federal Credit Union, effective Dec. 1, 2017.

Cornelia, Ga.-based Southeast FCU has $64 million in assets and more than 7,500 members. Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Peach State FCU has $359 million in assets and more than 48,200 members.

“The Board and management at Southeast took their members, their employees and their communities into consideration with this strategic decision,” Marshall Boutwell, president and CEO of Peach State FCU, said in a press release. “With an enhanced suite of products and services, they will be better positioned to have a greater impact on the lives of their members.”

John Fair, president and CEO of Southeast FCU, is excited to join Peach State FCU.

“Peach State was an ideal merger partner because both credit unions share the same values and cultures—supporting local communities and putting members first,” Fair said in the release. “In addition, the ability to provide our members with the latest technologies and a greater array of products and services will truly have a positive impact on how they achieve their financial goals.”

