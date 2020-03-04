South Dakota-based credit union rebrands after FOM expansion

Services Center Federal Credit Union of Yankton, S.D., has a new name and a wider reach.

April Tompkins, CEO of Explorers Credit Union



The $72 million-asset institution has rebranded as Explorers Credit Union on the heels of a 2019 charter expansion that added 18 additional counties to its field of membership across Nebraska and South Dakota. Marketing Director Nikki Doherty said the credit union has not converted to a state charter but dropped “Federal” from its marketing name.

“Explorers is inspired by the bravery and camaraderie of Lewis and Clark, an important part of our Yankton roots,” CEO April Tompkins said in a press release.

The rebrand is effective immediately, and statements, internal documents and the credit union’s digital presence will be converted to the new branding throughout March.

Discussions concerning the rebrand started last October. The credit union did not disclose how much the name change cost.

Call report data from the National Credit Union Administration shows that Explorers CU earned $425,249 in net income in 2019, up 1.77% compared to 2018.