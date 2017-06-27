Greater Abbeville Federal Credit Union in Abbeville, S.C. has rebranded itself as HopeSouth FCU, along with a new name and logo.

The credit union was originally chartered in 1972 as Flexile Tubing Employees FCU before rebranding as GAFCU in 1985 when it expanded membership across Abbeville County. The credit union said in a press release that while the GAFCU name had strong recognition across the community, it “lacked interest and a strong visual identity.”