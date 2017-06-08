State-chartered credit unions in South Carolina will now have greater access to interstate branching following a cooperative agreement that joins the Palmetto State with ten other states.
According to Robert L. Davis, commissioner of banking for the South Carolina State Board of Financial Institutions, the Southeastern Regional Cooperative Interstate Agreement aligns South Carolina with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.
