A pair of Southern California-based entertainment credit unions are set to merge, with Musicians’ Interguild CU joining SAG-AFTRA FCU.

The merger, announced last week but rumored for nearly a month, will see the $73 million-asset CU join forces with the SAG-AFTRA, which has assets of more than $235 million and has served entertainment professionals for more than 55 years. Approximatley 80 percent of SAG-AFTRA FCU’s membes are members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, while MICU historically served members of the American Federation of Musicians, the Writers, Producers and Directors Guilds of America, and more.