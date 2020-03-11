SoCal Christian credit union appoints CUSO CEO as next chief executive

Blair Korschun was named the next CEO of Christian Community Credit Union in San Dimas, Calif.

The $694 million-asset credit union worked with executive firm Carter Baldwin to hire Korschun, according to a press release on Tuesday. Its previous CEO, Doug Martinez, resigned last fall.

Christian Community is the second CU in that market in recent months to announce a new chief executive. America’s Christian Credit Union, located in nearby Glendora, Calif., recently appointed its own new CEO.

Korschun, who will join Christian Community on March 23, most recently served at CU Direct Connect, where he has been president and CEO since 2011. CU Direct Connect did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its own succession plan.

He also spent a decade in the beverage industry, mostly working at Pepsi-Cola in operation and finance positions, in addition to having roles at Encore Capital Group, JPMorgan Chase and Capital One.

“I feel honored and humbled by the board’s decision to entrust me with this amazing responsibility. I look forward to working side by side with our board and staff to serve and grow our membership,” Korschun said in the press release. “Operating as a team with a servant leadership model, I believe we can build on the credit union’s strong foundation to serve and steward the larger Christian community. I am excited by the reach and positive impact Christian Community Credit Union has and how much more we can do together.”

The credit union earned $4.7 million in 2019, down almost 13% from a year earlier, according to data from American Share Insurance.



