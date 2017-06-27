CUProdigy, a technology-focused CUSO, announced that SnoCope Credit Union, a $55 million institution based in Everett, Wash., converted its core processing system to CUProdigy.
SnoCope’s CEO Steve Ellis stated that the conversion could potentially give the credit union up to $100,000 in savings annually.
