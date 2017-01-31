Smart Financial Credit Union in Houston has promoted from within to fill a position vacated by a longtime executive.
The $650 million-asset CU said Virginia “Jenny” Smith has retired as president and CEO of two of its subsidiaries, Smart Financial Resources and Smart Financial Foundation. The credit union promoted Jason Deitz to succeed Smith in both roles.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In