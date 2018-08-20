CU Evolution, a new credit union service organization, aims to start “a movement within the movement” by offering help to smaller credit unions (those with less than $100 million in assets).

The CUSO itself originates from Living in Fulfillment Everyday Federal Credit Union, a $24 million-asset institution based in Denton, Texas.

Deke Alexander, CEO of CU Evolution

Now open for business, CU Evolution’s goal is to offer small credit unions “strategies and tools to provide exceptional member and employee experiences.” The CUSO intends to focus specifically on evolving a credit union’s strategic planning, lending, leadership and marketing capabilities.

The $14 million-asset Family 1st of Texas Federal Credit Union in Fort Worth, Texas, is also a co-owner of the CUSO.

Deke Alexander, CEO of CU Evolution, stated that “our hands-on, fully customized programs are built to help today’s credit union leaders and lenders go next-level, and fast.”

Alexander, formerly LiFE FCU’s chief lending officer, will be joined at CU Evolution by Howard Bufe, a credit union industry veteran who most recently helped small credit unions grow through his work with the Cornerstone Credit Union League.

“The financial services world, especially when it comes to the lender-borrower relationship, is undergoing intense disruption,” said Bufe. “Status quo leadership and lending will not work for most small credit unions. The time to evolve is now.”

CU Evolution will also provide credit unions with “strategy execution.”

“We’re not writing up a plan and walking away,” added Bufe. “We see CU Evolution as an extension of a credit union’s own staff, as much a part of the implementation as the planning.”

The other two employees at CU Evolution comprise Bryan Schmidt, brand director, and Bri Barber, executive administrator.