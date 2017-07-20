WASHINGTON — The discounts that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac used to offer large originators for selling them bulk bundles of mortgages continue to haunt small lenders, who worry a new housing finance system could revive the practice.

At a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Thursday, bank and credit union executives said they frequently felt sidelined by the government-sponsored enterprises in favor of the biggest U.S. banks because of volume discounts and other practices. They also accused big banks of not passing any savings from their sweetheart deals on to consumers.