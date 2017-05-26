WASHINGTON — Small community banks have a vehicle in the Senate for regulatory relief that passed the House in the last Congress and has won some bipartisan support.

The bill, introduced on Thursday by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and co-sponsored by Sens. William Nelson, D-Fla., and Angus King, I-Maine, would raise the Federal Reserve Board asset threshold for exempting small bank holding companies from Dodd-Frank Act leverage and risk-based capital requirements to $5 billion from $1 billion.