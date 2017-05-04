Print Email Reprints Share

Silver State Schools Credit Union on Wednesday said its financial results for the quarter ending March 31 “reflect sustained progress,” as SSSCU reported its 20th consecutive quarter of positive earnings.

The CU reported net income of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared to net income of $2.74 million for the first quarter of 2016, and $4.82 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

