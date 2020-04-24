Sign of the times: NCUA to wait on new signage

The National Credit Union Administration is pressing pause on its plan to update the agency’s branding and modernize signage for the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund, the regulator announced late Thursday.

A press release from the agency said putting a hold on those initiatives will allow it to better focus resources on its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the beginning of 2020 NCUA began a plan to evaluate and modernize signage and branding for the share insurance fund as well as for the agency’s communications, recruitment functions and more. Those efforts will still take place, but at a yet-to-be-determined date.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. announced a similar measure last week.

President Trump approved a new logo for NCUA in late 2017.