Post Office Employees Federal Credit Union, a $36 million institution based in Shreveport, La., has re-branded as POE Federal Credit Union, with the new acronym standing for “Pride, Ownership and Excellence.”

The new name is accompanied by a new logo, brand identity and website created by Your Marketing Co. of Greenville, S.C.

Chartered in 1934, POE was formed to serve the post office employees and their families. However, in recent years the credit union has expanded its field of membership in Bossier and Caddo parishes.

“If you’ve ever met a postal worker, these are men and women who are mission-driven and work shoulder-to-shoulder,” YMC President Bo McDonald said in a statement. “This idea of succeeding by working together is truly represented by this credit union. As one of only a few full-service financial institutions in their market, POE is well positioned to help its members achieve a better quality of life… We believe this overall brand strategy will position them for future growth.”

The credit union posted net loss of about $61,000 in the first quarter of 2018, after recording net income of about $63,000 for 2017.

