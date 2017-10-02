The National Credit Union Administration announced that it has liquidated Shreveport Federal Credit Union of Shreveport, La. In addition, Red River Employees Federal Credit Union of Texarkana, Texas, immediately assumed Shreveport FCU’s membership and most shares, loans, and other assets.
As previously reported, NCUA had placed Shreveport FCU into conservatorship in April 2017.
