As wave after wave of credit union CEOs retire, new issues are being raised about best practices for succession planning – among them, should a credit union hire a new CEO and still retain the previous boss in some capacity?

Many observers would likely reply that such an arrangement would not be ideal, yet it does sometimes happen. Among the most recent examples was Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Bay Ridge Federal Credit Union, which hired Anthony Grigos as its new CEO while incumbent CEO Gene Brody remained on the board of directors.