Florida Credit Unions Shared Services Inc., which does business as “Shared Services for Credit Unions.” announced a $678,242 patronage rebate and dividend to its participating credit unions and stockholders.
The 2016 rebate represented a 12.5 percent increase of from the previous year, thereby resulting in a total of $8.8 million in aggregate paid back to its participants and shareholders.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In