Shamrock Federal Credit Union is changing its name to Texan Sky Credit Union to reflect its expanded field of membership.

Established in 1940, the Dumas, Texas-based credit union’s original sponsor was the Shamrock Oil and Gas Company. Since then, the $49 million-asset institution’s field of membership has expanded to all persons who live, work, worship or attend school in Moore and Live Oak Counties in Texas.

Texan Sky used La Macchia Group, a Milwaukee-based branding company for financial institutions, for help with the rebranding.

“The brand identity is inspired by the attitude and down-to-earth culture of the Texas panhandle,” Rachel Mahuta, brand designer at La Macchia Group, said in a press release. “The word Texan Sky signifies ownership, and both the name and tagline were inspired by the idea that, just like the old saying goes, ‘the sky’s bigger in Texas,’ so are the opportunities, freedoms and dreams a member can achieve at the Credit Union.”

After the new brand was developed, La Macchia Group used Northfield, Minn.-based The BA Group, CU marketing experts, to further develop the brand.

“We were immediately excited and honored to take the next steps with incorporating and building upon the beautiful brand La Macchia Group had created for the Credit Union, as well as developing all the rebranding elements needed for the launch of Texan Sky,” Amy Herbig, CEO of The BA Group, said in the release. “From creating a new website from scratch with our trusted partner SmartSource Solutions, to the Brand Bootcamp held with the entire Credit Union team and everything we had to accomplish in-between – the journey from Shamrock to Texan Sky has happened quickly, but successfully and we couldn’t have asked to work with a greater group of devoted people who truly care about their members, their communities, and their credit union.”

Eddie Phillips, president and CEO of the credit union, added in the release: “We serve our members with the ‘panhandle integrity’ that has garnered trust and solid relationships throughout the community. While we take pride in our heritage, we also take pride in the diversity of our membership and want to take the next steps forward to not only help the Credit Union grow, but to show a better representation of the people and communities we serve.”