The board of directors at San Francisco Fire Credit Union, $1.2 billion institution based in San Francisco, has appointed Katherine Elser as president and chief executive officer. She succeeds Marla Shepard, who was serving as CEO on an interim basis following the departure of former CEO Darren Herrmann last June.

Elser formerly served as the CFO/SVP of finance & administration for the $16.4-billion Boeing Employees Credit Union of Tukwila, Wash. She spent more than 20 years working at BECU.