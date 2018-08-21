Ser Technology on Monday said it has signed 11 new credit union clients to use its various services.

The Dallas-based financial technology services company says it leverages credit data to help financial institutions grow loans, manage risk and comply with CECL.

Shana Richardson, CEO of Ser Technology

Nine of those credit unions signed on for Ser Tech’s Fetch Marketing Program. The company said Fetch Marketing allows credit unions to set dozens of parameters to target the members they want with the loan products consumers want when they want them through direct mail or digital means.

The nine credit unions are:

$327 million Agriculture FCU, Washington, D.C.

$290 million Central Willamette Community CU, Albany, Ore.

$9 million First Pace CU, West St. Paul, Minn.

$27 million Marathon County Employees CU, Wausau, Wis.

$63 million Muskegon Co-op FCU, Muskegon, Mich.

$350 million Navigator CU, Pascagoula, Miss.

$119 million Polish-American FCU, Troy, Mich.

$169 million Rivertrust FCU, Pearl, Miss.

Avista Credit Union, a $67 million institution in Spokane, Wash., signed on for Ser Tech’s Protect Analytics, which the company said helps FIs manage their loan portfolios with analytics, reporting and calculations to grow, protect and comply.

As previously reported by Credit Union Journal, Ser Tech signed two credit unions for its new Flitter Credit Network – an online platform that integrates with a credit union’s mobile and home banking network to provide authentic FICO scores and credit education to members.

The first two CUs to use Flitter are $4.3 billion Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa, Calif., and $896 million S.F. Police Credit Union, San Francisco.

“We have been working with credit unions since 1994. It is rewarding to continue our growth trajectory in a highly competitive financial segment,” Ser Tech CEO Shana Richardson said in a statement. “From the tried-and-true Fetch Marketing program that uses predictive analytics to hone in on consumers when they are ready to borrow to our newer Flitter Credit Network that provides real FICO credit scores and credit education to consumers, we know Ser Tech is really making a difference for our clients in service to their members. That is our goal.

“When I look at each of these credit unions, I see diversity – by geography and by asset size,” Richardson continued. “Ser Tech’s products are intended to be economical for the credit unions such as $9 million First Pace CU, yet scalable for $4.4 billion Redwood Credit Union.”